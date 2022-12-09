Watch Sandra Oh and Duran Duran Perform "Rio" Together on Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Watch : Carpool Karaoke: The Series Exclusive Peek

Sandra Oh is living out her rock star fantasy.

The Killing Eve star jumps in the backseat—while Duran Duran guitarist Nick Taylor takes the wheel and lead vocalist Simon Le Bon rides shotgun—for a musical ride in this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

"This is beyond a dream come true," Sandra gushes to Nick and Simon. "I don't think I ever would even have dared to dream this."

Sandra, however, is determined to take her dream to the next level—and outside the confines of the vehicle.

"Can I ask you a big favor?" she asks. "Is it possible that we could possibly perform on stage together?"

Without hesitation, Simon responds, "I think that could be arranged." Nick agrees, saying, "We can do that, Sandra."

So, the trio high-tails it to the Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles, where they enthusiastically sing Duran Duran's 1982 smash hit "Rio."

"Her name is Rio and she dances on the sand," Sandra sings while jumping around in a black jacket adorned with diamonds, "just like that river twisting through a dusty land."

Not a bad way to turn a dream into a reality.