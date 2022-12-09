Nia Long Slams "Irresponsible" Boston Celtics for How Team Handled Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long is calling a foul on the way things went down.

The actress did hot hold back from sharing her thoughts on how the Boston Celtics suspended her former fiancé Ime Udoka in September for "violations of team policies," which came after reports that the coach had an alleged affair with a female staffer. While attending the the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters on. Dec. 7, Nia told Entertainment Tonight that she felt there was "no protection" when details of the coach's suspension went public.

"It feels like no one thought of me, of my children," said Nia, who shares 11-year-old Kez with Ime and 22-year-old Massai with ex Massai Dorsey. "I think the Celtics were irresponsible, and it was hurtful."

She continued, "It really was, because we were welcomed in as family, and then it's like, 'Well, what happened?' But I'm figuring it out."