Why Bad Bunny Is Taking a Break in 2023

Though Bad Bunny has had the most successful year of his career—ending 2022 as Billboard, Spotify and Apple Music's No. 1 artist—the rapper said he's taking a break from work. Find out why.

By Amy Lamare Dec 09, 2022 1:49 AMTags
CelebritiesBad Bunny
Watch: Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments

Bad Bunny is all about good vibes heading into 2023.

The singer, who's real name is Benito Antonio Ocasio Martínezhas had a very good year. He's sold out stadiums on his current tour and is ending the year as both Billboard's top artist and top-grossing touring artist of the year.

But despite all that, he's taking a pause next year. Why? "2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he explained in Billboard's Dec. 8 cover story. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."

The revelation to slow down after the "Dakiti" singer struggled with vocal issues during a November concert in Argentina.

"It was all of a sudden, like a click," the 28-year-old recalled. "Seems like one of my vocal cords was suffering, and boom, it happened. And I'm thinking, ‘This can't be happening. These people are giving me the most cabrón energy. It's the most euphoric audience I've had all tour, and I'm going to lose my voice? It's not possible.'" 

photos
Bad Bunny's Best Fashion Moments

Though Bad Bunny managed to power through the epic three-hour, 40 song set, taking just a brief break in between to have some hot tea and perform a few vocal exercises, he ended up taking two days off after to rest his voice.

 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X

3

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

Still, Bad Bunny is closing out 2022 with a bang. He was the most streamed artist on Spotify for the third year in a row with more than 18.5 billion streams thanks in large part to his album Un Verano Sin Ti, which was also the most streamed album globally.

But he hasn't let all that success go to his head.

"I feel in control," he told Billboard. "I've been able to overcome and heal many things in my life, and now I feel that security. I've never felt as centered in both my life and my career. I'm clear on what I am and who I am in terms of the music industry."

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X

3

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

4

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

5

See All the 2022 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Latest News

Exclusive

Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Teases "Surprise" Romance to Come

Shop Walmart LivE! Savings for the Holidays

Nia Long Slams "Irresponsible" Boston Celtics for Ime Udoka Scandal

Why Bad Bunny Is Taking a Break in 2023

Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X

Glee’s Ali Stroker Welcomes Baby With Husband David Perlow

My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death