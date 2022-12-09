Why Bad Bunny Is Taking a Break in 2023

Bad Bunny is all about good vibes heading into 2023.
The singer, who's real name is Benito Antonio Ocasio Martínez, has had a very good year. He's sold out stadiums on his current tour and is ending the year as both Billboard's top artist and top-grossing touring artist of the year.
But despite all that, he's taking a pause next year. Why? "2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements," he explained in Billboard's Dec. 8 cover story. "We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You've worked your ass off."
The revelation to slow down after the "Dakiti" singer struggled with vocal issues during a November concert in Argentina.
"It was all of a sudden, like a click," the 28-year-old recalled. "Seems like one of my vocal cords was suffering, and boom, it happened. And I'm thinking, ‘This can't be happening. These people are giving me the most cabrón energy. It's the most euphoric audience I've had all tour, and I'm going to lose my voice? It's not possible.'"
Though Bad Bunny managed to power through the epic three-hour, 40 song set, taking just a brief break in between to have some hot tea and perform a few vocal exercises, he ended up taking two days off after to rest his voice.
Still, Bad Bunny is closing out 2022 with a bang. He was the most streamed artist on Spotify for the third year in a row with more than 18.5 billion streams thanks in large part to his album Un Verano Sin Ti, which was also the most streamed album globally.
But he hasn't let all that success go to his head.
"I feel in control," he told Billboard. "I've been able to overcome and heal many things in my life, and now I feel that security. I've never felt as centered in both my life and my career. I'm clear on what I am and who I am in terms of the music industry."