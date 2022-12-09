Elon Musk Shares Rare Photos of His and Grimes’ Son X—Including His Twitter Office Badge

Watch : Doja Cat Asks Elon Musk for HELP With the New Twitter

Elon Musk is showing off his right-hand man.

The Tesla founder took to Twitter on Dec. 8 to post pictures of his 2-year-old son X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, during a visit to Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. In one photo, the tiny tot can be seen smiling in front of a heart-shaped sculpture depicting the city's iconic landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge.

Elon tweeted, "X in beautiful San Francisco."

In a follow up tweet, Elon shared a photo of X's access card to his new office, writing, "And with his Twitter badge."

Along with X, Elon shares daughter Exa "Y" Dark Sideræl, 12 months, with Grimes. The tech mogul and the "Player of Games" singer welcomed their younger child via surrogacy in December.

In April, Grimes spoke out about her family's dynamic. "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there," the 34-year-old told Vanity Fair. "I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff. X is out there. His situation is like that."