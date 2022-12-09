Glee’s Ali Stroker Welcomes First Baby With Husband David Perlow

Glee alum Ali Stroker shared that she and husband David Perlow welcomed their first child, a boy named Jesse, last month. See their cozy family pictures.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 09, 2022 1:21 AMTags
BabiesGleeCouplesCelebrities
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Ali Stroker is sharing a gleefully wonderful update.

The Glee Project alum announced she welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Jesse Kenneth Perlow—with husband David Perlow last month. Ali revealed the news with adorable family pictures featuring the party of three around a sign that reads "Jesse 1 Month Old."

In another snapshot, Ali is seen cuddling with her newborn, who is also pictured sharing some quality time with David.

"World meet Jesse Kenneth Perlow!" Ali captioned her Dec. 8 post. "Born 11/8 healthy and so happy to be here! Life will never be the same. We are so luck that you are our boy!"

Ali first announced her pregnancy in July while celebrating her and David's first wedding anniversary. 

"We are having a baby!!!" she wrote at the time, accompanied by an ultrasound picture of baby Jesse. "A dream come true!! Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow ! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you."

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

Back in August, the Tony winner said she was "excited" to start a "new chapter" in life as mother.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

3

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

"As an actor, performer, and someone in the entertainment industry, taking on this new role as a mom and caregiver is exciting," Ali told Byrdie. "I'm looking forward to being present and in the moment and learning so many new things. I can't wait to share those discoveries with the world and other disabled parents. I don't think there is enough representation for disabled parents, and I want to help change that."

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

3

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

4

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

5

My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death

Latest News

Glee’s Ali Stroker Welcomes Baby With Husband David Perlow

My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Mom's Death

Olympians Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson Expecting First Baby

See Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Messages to 13-Year-Old Son Ben

Lindsie Chrisley Speaks on "Horrible" Days After Dad Todd's Sentencing

Exclusive

Lisa Rinna Addresses RHOBH's Pause and Her Future on the Show

Actor Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up