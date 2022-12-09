Meet the Cast of The Circle Season 5

Watch : The Circle Season 2 Winner Teases Potential Return to Show

The Circle is back—with a twist.

For the first time in the reality competition show's history, all of the contestants will enter the show single—and perhaps ready to mingle.

"More flirting, more catfishing, more drama, and surprises await," the streamer teases, "as a new set of contestants compete in challenges to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer."

So, who are these potential lucky lovebirds moving into The Circle apartments for season five?

E! News can exclusively reveal that the group of 11 contestants includes a stand-up comedian, a disability advocate, a TikTok content creator, two beefy fitness buffs and, in a classic Circle swerve, one model playing as herself and another playing under a fake identity.

Suffice to say, host Michelle Buteau is going to have her hands full—and we'll be there every unpredictable step of the way.

The first four episodes of season five of The Circle premiere Dec. 28 on Netflix, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday.