My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara

Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.

"Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022," Whitney captioned a video featuring photos of Barbara. "My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago."

Barbara had cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable condition that causes dementia, seizures and strokes. Whitney said her mom had three strokes over the last five years, including two in the past 12 months.

"My mother is our family's greatest gift," she continued. "We could never love, revere, or value another person more. If you're reading this, you're familiar with her magic: her southern charm, her hilarious sense of humor, her well-timed witty remarks, her beauty, and her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for."