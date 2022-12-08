My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Way Thore Mourns Death of Her Mom Barbara

Whitney Way Thore has shared the devastating news that her mom Barbara Thore passed away.
The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother had died peacefully at home surrounded by Whitney, her father Glenn and brother Hunter. She was 76.
"Rest In Peace, Sweet Mommy. June 22, 1946—December 7, 2022," Whitney captioned a video featuring photos of Barbara. "My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago."
Barbara had cerebral amyloid angiopathy, an untreatable condition that causes dementia, seizures and strokes. Whitney said her mom had three strokes over the last five years, including two in the past 12 months.
"My mother is our family's greatest gift," she continued. "We could never love, revere, or value another person more. If you're reading this, you're familiar with her magic: her southern charm, her hilarious sense of humor, her well-timed witty remarks, her beauty, and her ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and cared for."
"This last year navigating life after her second stroke was, perhaps surprisingly, the best of our lives," the 39-year-old said. "We never had more fun or laughed as much as we did the past year. The support from all of you made her feel so loved and encouraged."
Barbara has appeared on My Big Fat Fabulous Life since it premiered in 2015. During the latest season of the show, Whitney and her mom allowed cameras to capture Barbara's health and her recovery following a stroke.
"She delighted in her newfound television career more than we can describe," Whitney said. "It gave her such a sense of purpose and excitement and something to look forward to every time the crew came around."
"We are unbelievably thankful that we've been able to share her with you," she concluded. "And it is our hope that her memory will continue to be a source of comfort and happiness for the rest of your lives, just as it will be for ours."