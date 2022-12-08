Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on "Horrible" Days After Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing

Lindsie Chrisley is taking things day by day.
The 33-year-old got candid about her reality two weeks after her dad Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison.
"I think that feelings and emotions come and go depending on what my days looks like," Lindsie explained on the Dec. 7 episode of her podcast The Southern Tea. "So, if I have a super busy day and you have things to do that take your mind off of everything, then that's helpful but when I'm having a day when you're just like sitting in your thoughts, that's horrible."
The feeling especially creeps up at the start and end of her days.
"My worst times of day are in the morning when I first wake up and at night when I go to bed because those are the two times that I'm alone," Lindsie continued, "and I'm just alone there in my thoughts."
On Nov. 21, Julie and Todd—who were were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud by an Atlanta federal jury in June—were sentenced to seven and 12 years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud. They are expected to start their sentence Jan. 15, 2023, per Fox 5 Atlanta.
"I can't help but to think it's almost like a countdown because the time is limited," Lindsie said. "So, that has been really, really hard."
When she can, she tries to shift her focus to the holidays and her 7-year-old son Jackson, who she shares with ex-husband Will Campbell.
"It's easy to say you don't focus on the things that you can't control," she said. "That might be the wrong way to say it because I still think that you focus on them, but knowing that when you are thinking about those things, you know that those things are out of your control."
Lindsie's comments come two days after she spoke out about where she stands after Todd and Julie's sentencing.
"I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how," she said in a statement to Hollywood Life Dec. 6. "At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions. With that being said, thank you all for your love, support and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me."