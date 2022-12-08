Exclusive

Lisa Rinna Addresses Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Pause and Her Future on the Show

Watch: Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says...

Lisa Rinna is ready for whatever the future holds.

The Bravo star recently wrapped up what she called her "hardest season" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in October. As for whether she'd stay for another season if given the call, she exclusively said on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "We'll see."

"We're just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us," Lisa told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight. "We never know. You never know."

Season 12 of RHOBH was nothing short of intense for the star, especially when it came to her ongoing feud with co-star Kathy Hilton.

The two have been on bad terms ever since Lisa accused Kathy of having a meltdown on the group's trip to Aspen, insulting cast members Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley and her half-sister Kyle Richards in the process.

Not to mention, their season 12 reunion confrontation didn't make things better, as Kathy called Lisa "the biggest bully in Hollywood."

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion Bombshells

And after such a drama-filled season, it seems like the show's cast and crew needed a pause. As executive producer Andy Cohen announced on the Nov. 21 episode of E! News, "Beverly Hills, we're taking a minute break, and then we'll be back shooting with them in the new year."

The idea is one Lisa's on board with, as she told Keltie, "I think that it was needed after that. It was a very intense season."

"And I think that they're smart over there at Bravo," the 59-year-old continued, "and I don't think it hurts anybody to take a break."

Check out Lisa's interview above, and tune in to E! News tonight at 11:30 p.m. on E! for more of today's entertainment stories.

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

