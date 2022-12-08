Lisa Rinna Addresses Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Pause and Her Future on the Show

Watch : Will Lisa Rinna Return to RHOBH Next Season? She Says...

Lisa Rinna is ready for whatever the future holds.

The Bravo star recently wrapped up what she called her "hardest season" on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in October. As for whether she'd stay for another season if given the call, she exclusively said on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.), "We'll see."

"We're just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us," Lisa told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight. "We never know. You never know."

Season 12 of RHOBH was nothing short of intense for the star, especially when it came to her ongoing feud with co-star Kathy Hilton.

The two have been on bad terms ever since Lisa accused Kathy of having a meltdown on the group's trip to Aspen, insulting cast members Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley and her half-sister Kyle Richards in the process.

Not to mention, their season 12 reunion confrontation didn't make things better, as Kathy called Lisa "the biggest bully in Hollywood."