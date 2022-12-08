13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up

A reason for Lydia Knight's latest Instagram Story?
The Regrettes vocalist is setting the record straight on her relationship status. On Dec. 8, Lydia shared with her followers that she and Dylan Minnette have broken up after four years together.
"I've seen a lot of speculation and I'd rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship," Lydia wrote on Instagram Stories."We love and care about each other very much and that won't change as we enter a new phase of our lives. please respect our privacy during this time."
Dylan has yet to publicly speak out on their split.
The 13 Reasons Why star first sparked romance rumors with Lydia in October 2018, when they were spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm. At the time, a source told E! News that the two "held hands" and "exchanged a couple of kisses outside one of the mazes."
A year later, Dylan called Lydia "the kindest, most loving, caring, funniest, coolest, most talented, most badass and f–king strongest person i've ever known" in a sweet birthday tribute.
"The world would be much better off if we all took some more cues from her," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in October 2019. "anyway, yeah, i love ya lyd. everything i do goes back to you. happy birthday (p.s. – sorry to embarrass u but this will happen every birthday in some capacity so)."
And true to his word, the actor honored Lydia again this year. "Happy birthday lyd," he wrote Oct. 13. "Thank you for consistently teaching me something new and showing me how to be a better and stronger person every single day. words can't accurately express how endlessly inspired i am by you and the amount of gratitude and love i have for you. i hope you feel all the love and joy that you deserve today."
Dylan's Instagram account has since been wiped clean. It's unclear when he deleted all of his posts.
E! News reached out to Dylan's rep for comment but has not heard back.