13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up

A reason for Lydia Knight's latest Instagram Story?

The Regrettes vocalist is setting the record straight on her relationship status. On Dec. 8, Lydia shared with her followers that she and Dylan Minnette have broken up after four years together.

"I've seen a lot of speculation and I'd rather just clarify: Dylan and I have decided to end our romantic relationship," Lydia wrote on Instagram Stories."We love and care about each other very much and that won't change as we enter a new phase of our lives. please respect our privacy during this time."

Dylan has yet to publicly speak out on their split.

The 13 Reasons Why star first sparked romance rumors with Lydia in October 2018, when they were spotted together at Knott's Scary Farm. At the time, a source told E! News that the two "held hands" and "exchanged a couple of kisses outside one of the mazes."