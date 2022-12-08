Jodie Turner-Smith Reflects on "Vulnerable" Early Days of Her and Joshua Jackson's Relationship

Watch : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Are Couple GOALS

Jodie Turner-Smith is getting candid about being thrust into the spotlight after going public with Joshua Jackson romance.

The actress recently spoke out about the whirlwind year she had following her breakout role in 2019's Queen & Slim, the same year she revealed she and the Dawson's Creek star had wed and were expecting a baby.

"When I came onto the scene I was secretly married and I was secretly pregnant," Jodie, 36, said in an interview with Bustle on Dec. 8. "And that was a story for people. "I think a lot of it was because I was married to a white person. And I was married to a white person who has been in the public eye for decades and you know, has been someone that the tabloids like to talk about."

And for the After Yang star, who started dating Joshua, 44, in 2018, the sudden attention was incredibly jarring. She added, "I mean, it was like literally the most vulnerable time."

Jodie, who alongside the Fringe star and their daughter Janie, 2, left the busy West Hollywood for the quieter Topanga, Calif., acknowledged the natural interest in public figures, but she also admitted that there is an uneasy element to it.