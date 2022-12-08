Paris Hilton's Holiday Gift Picks Will Leave Shoppers With One Reaction: That's Hot

We interviewed Paris Hilton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Paris Hilton's brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've always wanted to go shopping with Paris Hilton, here's your chance. Sort of! The reality TV icon shared her favorite gift picks to guide your holiday shopping. The Paris in Love star advised, "Even small gifts are great, you don't have to go over the top as long as it's personal and from the heart."

This holiday season, Paris is looking forward to "being with friends, family, and pets." Of course, she included gift picks for her mom Kathy Hilton and husband Carter Reum, along with a product designed by her sister Nicky Hilton among her recommendations.

She also shared some products she created for her own brands. If you want to channel your inner Paris, sip from this sparky water bottle, cook with these pink pots and pans, and make sure you have a selfie light on hand for a photo op.