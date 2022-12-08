Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Slams Ex Thomas for Getting Involved in Media "Circus"

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has broken her silence.

During the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and Prince Harry's headline-making romance, and minces no words when it comes her feelings towards ex-husband, Thomas Markle, and the scandals that led his estrangement from the Duchess of Sussex.

"I was absolutely stunned that Tom would become part of this circus," Doria said in episode three of the series, released Dec. 8. "I felt sad that the media would run with this...that he would capitalize, certainly as a parent. No. That's not what you do. That's not parenting."

She further reflected on her own experience with the paparazzi before Meghan and Harry wed. "I felt unsafe a lot," Doria explained. "I can't just go walk my dogs. I can't just go to work. There was always someone there waiting for me."

Thomas has not responded to the remarks by Doria, with whom he split when Meghan was a toddler.

Thomas drew controversy days before Harry and Meghan's 2018 royal wedding when the Mail on Sunday reported that he posed for staged photos—which featured him looking at photos of the couple and reading a book about the U.K.—for paparazzi in Rosarito, Mexico, where he lives.