Shadow and Bone Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

On Dec. 8, Netflix confirmed the highly anticipated return of Shadow and Bone. Find out when you can expect season two.

By Vivian Kwarm Dec 08, 2022 9:27 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: "Shadow and Bone" Stars Share Best Fan Experiences

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, season two is on the way.

On Dec. 8, Netflix announced the official premiere date for season two of its fantasy drama Shadow and Bone—and it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer for the sophomore season. The streamer confirmed as such in a Dec. 8 Instagram post, which included a series of images from the highly anticipated season. The caption read, "You've been good, so here's brand new photos from SHADOW AND BONE s2! MARCH 16TH."

The fantasy show explores "a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free," according to the series' description. 

And with this new season also comes new cast members, including Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov and Lewis Tan as Tolya Kir-Bataar.

