Kate Hudson Reveals Her "Really Wild" Christmas Traditions With Her 3 Kids

Watch : Kate Hudson & Janelle Monae GUSH Over Glass Onion, Moms & Grace Jones

‘Twas the night before Christmas—and all of the creatures are stirring in Kate Hudson's house.

Amid the holiday season, the actress is not only gearing up for the Dec. 23 release of her Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but she's also preparing to enjoy her usual Christmas traditions with her kids Ryder, 18 (with ex Chris Robinson), Bingham, 11 (with ex Matt Bellamy) and Rani, 4 (with fiancé Danny Fujikawa).

And while she says there are so many traditions that she loves, there's one that stands out from the rest.

"The Night Before Christmas—we read the book," she exclusively told E! News at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Experience on Dec. 7. "And Santa knows… Usually when the kids are going to sleep, Santa shows up and it's really wild because the kids can't believe it. And the kids just go nuts. So, they go right to sleep and Santa usually leaves hints about what he likes to drink and eat at night."