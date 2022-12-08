Exclusive

Kate Hudson Reveals Her "Really Wild" Christmas Traditions With Her 3 Kids

For Kate Hudson and her kids—Ryder, 18, Bingham, 11 and Rani, 4—the holidays are always marked by a tradition of having a very special guest make an appearance the night before Christmas.

‘Twas the night before Christmas—and all of the creatures are stirring in Kate Hudson's house.

Amid the holiday season, the actress is not only gearing up for the Dec. 23 release of her Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but she's also preparing to enjoy her usual Christmas traditions with her kids Ryder, 18 (with ex Chris Robinson), Bingham, 11 (with ex Matt Bellamy) and Rani, 4 (with fiancé Danny Fujikawa).

And while she says there are so many traditions that she loves, there's one that stands out from the rest.

"The Night Before Christmas—we read the book," she exclusively told E! News at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Experience on Dec. 7. "And Santa knows… Usually when the kids are going to sleep, Santa shows up and it's really wild because the kids can't believe it. And the kids just go nuts. So, they go right to sleep and Santa usually leaves hints about what he likes to drink and eat at night."

Though for some years Santa's meal tends to consist of the average cookies and milk, Kate joked they like to switch things up for Saint Nick.
 
"Other years it's rum and coke and licorice," Kate continued. "Some years, he's looking more for, like, a dirty martini because he needs the break."

As for the traditions Kate's co-star Janelle Monae has up her sleeve stocking? Well, there's nothing that can compete with Kate.
 
"You can't get a better answer than that," Janelle said, jokingly adding that she's "The Grinch."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Experience is open in Los Angeles. To sign up, visit here.

