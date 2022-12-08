Will There Be Another Criminal Minds: Evolution Season? Joe Mantegna Says...

Joe Mantegna has no plans to put down his badge any time soon.
The actor, who reprised his role of FBI Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi for the Criminal Minds revival, aptly titled Criminal Minds: Evolution, revealed to E! News he's confident that the BAU has more stories to tell.
"First of all, we did 325 of the other version of it," he said of the possibility of Criminal Minds: Evolution returning for more episodes. "We didn't stop because we said, 'OK, we're done. We ran out of stories.' We've worked with the FBI. We've had technical advisors from day one. And they'll let you know that there's millions of stories. We haven't even scratched the surface in terms of the kinds of stories that are out there."
Though there's plenty of material to work with, Mantegna said the real factor is just being "given the opportunity to write them and do them."
"You look at some of these soap operas that have been on the air for 20, 30, 40 years," he added, "and people still are loyal followers. And I get it, life goes on, and it goes on with the BAU as well."
For now, Mantegna is focusing on the current season of Evolution, which is meant to service the loyal fanbase.
"I think what we've done is created a season that will be the ultimate satisfaction to those of us who have been loyal followers of the show for the whole 15 years," he shared. "And also, hopefully, will be for somebody who's watching it for the first time and is going like, 'Oh, wow, this is cool.'"
As for how they've created this incredible fan experience? Plenty of Easter eggs.
"There will be some things in every episode," Mantegna promised. "I think that will be a revelation to people who know the show and be able to say, 'Oh, thank you for thinking about the loyal fans and giving us a little something.'"
And be sure to keep your eyes peeled, as he teased that there's "one in particular that I think is going to be massive."
New episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution arrive Thursdays on Paramount+.