Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies

Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum will be playing key roles in Jon M. Chu's upcoming Wicked films, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Find out their roles here.

Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad."

The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.

Yeoh and Goldblum aren't the only stars ready to defy gravity. They'll be joining Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who'll lead the film as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, and Jonathan Bailey, who will be taking on the role of Fiyero. On Dec. 7, Variety reported that Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical alum Jonathan Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba's younger sister Nessarose.

Though on-set leaks have been relatively rare, eager fans have gotten a few glimpses of the Wizard of Oz prequel, including a blonde hair transformation from Grande and a sweet snap from Erivo showing the costars taking a break during shooting. 

"Somewhere in Oz," the Harriet actress captioned the Oct. 6 picture. "ILY @arianagrande."

The pop star then reposted it on her Instagram story, writing, "ily more :')))))."

But the stars aren't alone on their journey: Broadway legend Idina Menzel, who won a Tony award for originating the role of Elphaba on stage, had some advice that'll help them as they're "Dancing Through Life."

"Just always keeping in mind that what's underneath it all is just a woman that wants to be loved," she exclusively told E! News in Nov. "That has incredible power and that she just has to figure out how to harness that and get it out in the world."

Wicked will be split into two parts, which will premiere on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025.

