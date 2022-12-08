Taylor Swift Gives Fans the Ultimate Christmas Present With "All Too Well" BTS Video

Watch : Taylor Swift REACTS to "Excruciating" Ticketmaster Debacle

We're a crumbled up piece of paper lying here cause Taylor Swift just released a behind-the-scenes video of All Too Well: The Short Film.

More than a year after the superstar singer released All Too Well: The Short Film starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, the Grammy winner blessed Swifties with an early Christmas present with a behind-the-scenes inside look at the making of the project.

"The first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago, and I'll never forget the behind the scenes moments of the shoot," she wrote on Instagram on Dec. 8. "I owe everything to @sadiesink_, Dylan O'Brien, my incredible DP @the_rinayang and my producer @saulysaulysauly."

Taylor added, "I also want to say thank you to our wonderful background actors and crew who made this story come to life so naturally. I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well. The behind the scenes footage of ATW the short film is out now!"

The nearly seven-minute video follows T. Swift taking up the director's seat as she instructs the Teen Wolf alum and Sadie during various scenes including one where the two are in the woods and share a kiss.