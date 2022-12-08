TikTok’s Most Viewed Videos of 2022 List is Here

TikTok reveled its most viewed videos of the year and this list is good as hell.
The video sharing platform revealed which 2022 clips are permanently ingrained in users' minds—including Corn Kid or the "Jiggle Jiggle" rap, but was it enough to score a spot on the list?
Well, toping the list at number one is pastry chef Amaury Gichon's video of a massive chocolate giraffe from May, which garnered 23.6 million views. Meanwhile, Riverdale trio Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madeline Petsch appeared at four, with their April video dancing to "Jiggle Jiggle" the sound remixed and made famous by rap duo Reese & Bigalow.
And most users can vividly remember the viral video that had over 43 million views and made the list of a young child responding "I'm just a baby!" to her mom's instructions, leading to the sound being used in thousands of too relatable content.
Corn Kid did indeed bring in the views to be one of the most watched videos of the year when second-grader Tariq's love and enthusiasm for corn went viral in a remix and received more than 23 million views. He said of corn, in the clip, "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing." The moment even earned him a New York Times profile.
And superstar Lizzo kept her title as "Queen of TikTok" making waves with her anthem "About Damn Time" which not only topped the charts but sparked a dance trend on the platform.
As for growth on the platform, actresses Drew Barrymore and Lupita Nyong'o were among those who secured spots on the 10 U.S. "breakthrough" creators list, with the talk show host nabbing the sixth spot and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star coming in seventh.
TikTok's Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas praised both content creators and users for their high engagement this past year.
"We're honored to celebrate our global community who shaped this year's trends, shared new ideas, learned from one another, and turned their passions into careers and livelihoods throughout 2022," she wrote Dec. 7 alongside the year in review video. "It's been truly inspiring to see over a billion people around the world show their creativity and come together to experience joy and find a sense of belonging on TikTok."