TikTok’s Most Viewed Videos of 2022 List is Here

TikTok reveled its most viewed videos of the year and this list is good as hell.

The video sharing platform revealed which 2022 clips are permanently ingrained in users' minds—including Corn Kid or the "Jiggle Jiggle" rap, but was it enough to score a spot on the list?

Well, toping the list at number one is pastry chef Amaury Gichon's video of a massive chocolate giraffe from May, which garnered 23.6 million views. Meanwhile, Riverdale trio Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and Madeline Petsch appeared at four, with their April video dancing to "Jiggle Jiggle" the sound remixed and made famous by rap duo Reese & Bigalow.

And most users can vividly remember the viral video that had over 43 million views and made the list of a young child responding "I'm just a baby!" to her mom's instructions, leading to the sound being used in thousands of too relatable content.

Corn Kid did indeed bring in the views to be one of the most watched videos of the year when second-grader Tariq's love and enthusiasm for corn went viral in a remix and received more than 23 million views. He said of corn, in the clip, "I can't imagine a more beautiful thing." The moment even earned him a New York Times profile.