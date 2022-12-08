Jeff Probst Reveals His Future on Survivor

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

Jeff Probst is digging deep.

The longtime host and showrunner of CBS' Survivor, which is currently airing its 43rd season, is revealing how long he plans on snuffing contestants' torches—and, of course, gave an answer fit for tribal council.

"It's impossible to describe what Survivor represents to me. Impossible," he told Entertainment Weekly Dec. 7. "It goes beyond creative expression or professional recognition. It's much deeper. It's right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players. It's about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment and adapt to my surroundings, about being a good 'tribe member,' about being open to new ideas and new people."

He added, "The same opportunities Survivor offers the players, it offers me. I love Survivor and I still need Survivor."

So, don't worry, Survivor fans: It seems like Probst won't be leaving Fiji anytime soon.