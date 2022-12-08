How The Masked Singer Honored Former Contestant Kirstie Alley Following Her Death

Kirstie Alley was remembered by her The Masked Singer family with a special tribute. See how the Fox singing competition series paid homage to the late actress.

The Masked Singer is honoring one of its own. 

The Fox reality competition paid homage to former contestant Kirstie Alley during the Dec. 7 holiday-themed Masked Singer Seasonal Sing-a-Long Spectacular. The Cheers alum made her final television appearance on the series in April, just months before her death on Dec. 5 following a brief battle with colon cancer. 

The tribute to Kirstie featured an image of the late actress along with a note that read, "In Loving Memory of Kirstie Alley." While the Drop Dead Gorgeous star only spent one episode on the singing competition, she made her mark as the hot pink Baby Mammoth and performed songs that included "Walkin' After Midnight" by Patsy Cline and Cher's "The Shoop Shoop Song."

In her on-screen exit interview on Apr. 27 Kirstie shared why she "got up the nerve to do" the show, explaining, "I came on Masked Singer because about 10 years ago I realized I always had to keep mixing my career, mixing my life up or it was going to get really mundane, it was going to get really boring fast." 

"I feel good going home tonight. I hope that I never have to put this costume on for the rest of my eternity," she jokingly continued, "When you're choosing your costumes, go skimpy."

Kirstie's children True and Lillie Parker, whom she shared with ex-husband Parker Stevenson, announced the news of her death at age 71 in a statement posted to her Twitter page.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," her children wrote. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother." 

FOX

In addition to the show paying tribute, Cheers co-star Ted Danson released a statement to honor his friend saying, "I was on a plane today and did something I rarely do. I watched an old episode of Cheers," Danson said in a statement to E! News. "It was the episode where Tom Berenger proposes to Kirstie, who keeps saying no, even though she desperately wants to say yes. Kirstie was truly brilliant in it. Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny."



