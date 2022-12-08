Was the Royal Family Approached About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries? Here's the Tea

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered on Netflix Dec. 8. Here's the tea on whether the royal family was asked to comment on the doc.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 08, 2022 5:23 PMTags
RoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle

When it comes to buzzworthy topics, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries is among the ones to take the crown.

In Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take viewers inside their royal romance, the turmoil inside the Palace that they say caused them to step back as working members of the royal family and their lives in Los Angeles. Given the nature of the series, it begs the question: Was the Royal Family approached to comment on the doc?

A title card at the beginning of the first episode reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series." However, a senior royal source told NBC News Dec. 8 that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor any members of the Royal Family were approached for comment on the content of the series.

Additionally, a senior Kensington Palace source told the outlet that Kensington Palace did receive an email purporting to be from a third-party production company through a different, unknown organization's address. The source said that while the palace then contacted Archewell Productions and Netflix to try to verify the email's authenticity, they didn't receive a response. The insider—who said that the email did not address content from the entire series—noted that because they couldn't verify the company's identity, the palace was unable to respond.

photos
All the Major Bombshells From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries

However, a Netflix source told E! News that communication offices for King Charles III and Prince William were contacted ahead of the docuseries' release and were given a chance to reply to the claims presented.

E! News has also reached out to Meghan and Harry's team but has yet to receive any comment.

Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

3

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix Dec. 8, with the series noting that all interviews contained within it were completed by August 2022, ahead of the death of Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8. During the series, the pair reflected on why they wanted to take viewers inside their lives amid the royal drama.

"I'm not going to say that it's comfortable," Meghan said about making the documentary. "But when you feel like people haven't gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions was one of three production companies involved in the project. Volume one of Harry & Meghan is streaming on Netflix now, with the final three episodes premiering Dec. 15.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

2

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

3

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

4

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentences

5

Meghan Markle Says If Royal Life Was Like The Princess Diaries

Latest News

Vince Camuto 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $250 Heeled Boots For Just $99

Update!

E! Insider's 20 Days of Giftmas Giveaways: Win a Abercrombie Gift Card

Meghan Markle Says If Royal Life Was Like The Princess Diaries

Exclusive

Jimmie Allen: What I Wish I Knew Before My Daughter’s Battle With RSV

Was the Royal Family Approached About Harry & Meghan's Doc? The Tea

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get a $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Make Red Carpet Debut