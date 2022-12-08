Was the Royal Family Approached About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries? Here's the Tea

When it comes to buzzworthy topics, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries is among the ones to take the crown.

In Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take viewers inside their royal romance, the turmoil inside the Palace that they say caused them to step back as working members of the royal family and their lives in Los Angeles. Given the nature of the series, it begs the question: Was the Royal Family approached to comment on the doc?

A title card at the beginning of the first episode reads, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series." However, a senior royal source told NBC News Dec. 8 that neither Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace nor any members of the Royal Family were approached for comment on the content of the series.

Additionally, a senior Kensington Palace source told the outlet that Kensington Palace did receive an email purporting to be from a third-party production company through a different, unknown organization's address. The source said that while the palace then contacted Archewell Productions and Netflix to try to verify the email's authenticity, they didn't receive a response. The insider—who said that the email did not address content from the entire series—noted that because they couldn't verify the company's identity, the palace was unable to respond.