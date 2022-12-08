Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $280 Crossbody Bag for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When someone asks why you have "so many bags," they just don't get it. You need different accessories for every occasion. When you're going to work, a large tote is ideal for your laptop, water bottle, and other small essentials. For a night out, you don't need all of that stuff. A small crossbody bag does the trick. You will have room for all of the necessities and you can go hands-free, wearing it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody. It's all about the options, right? And, of course, we can't forget about the prices. Unfortunately, we all aren't blessed with an unlimited handbag budget. If you love a good deal, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale at Kate Spade.
You can get the Kate Spade Monica Crossbody for just $59. Normally, this bag costs $280, but there's a today-only deal that you cannot miss. A 79% discount is just too good to pass up, right?
Kate Spade 79% Off Deal
Kate Spade Monica Crossbody
Carry your most important items without the extra bulk. This bag is on sale in four stunning colorways: brown, beige, blue, mint, pink, yellow, and black. It has an interior pocket and an exterior pocket for additional storage.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Monica Crossbody Reviews
A shopper raved, "The size of this purse is perfect. Looks small but you can fit a lot of things inside! I love this purse."
Another shared, "I always love crossbody bags and I'm so glad I purchased this one. Just the perfect size for me with great features. I'm buying another crossbody bag and just waiting for delivery."
"I bought this for myself and could not be happier. I am a small person and do not like big purses. This Monica Crossbody Purse is just ideal. It holds what I need and is not heavy to tote around. The Brown color and leather quality is could not be better," a shopper wrote.
Someone else reviewed, "This crossbody purse is the perfect size for carrying the necessities while shopping-small wallet, keys, lipstick and cell phone. Love the color too."
