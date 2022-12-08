Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks Out After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Captivity

Cherelle Griner is thankful that after months of captivity, her wife Brittney Griner is finally on her way home.



Moments after it was confirmed the WNBA star was released after spending 294 days in Russian custody, Brittney's wife spoke out to thank President Joe Biden and those who assisted in the effort to get Brittney free.



"Over the last nine months you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life," Cherelle said in a Dec. 8 statement, given from the White House. "And so today I am just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration. He just mentioned this work is not easy and it has not been."



Cherelle also went on to acknowledge the "many hands involved" in securing the athlete's release, including Vice President Kamala Harris and the National Security Council, among other officials.

But as she noted, "there are so many other families who are not whole" and remain in captivity, including American businessman Paul Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018.