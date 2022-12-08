Pete Davidson Officially Returns to Instagram in a Surprising Way

BIE: Big Instagram Energy.

Pete Davidson, 29, has made his grand return to Instagram, after having largely been off the social media platform since 2018—aside from a week-long stint occurring in February 2022. This time, however, he's not alone. The Saturday Night Live alum created a joint account with former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

The pair shared their first post under their new handle @pete_eli10 on Dec. 7, which featured a video of the comedian laying down in a Giants-themed bed.

"Hello Instagram," Pete began the clip. I have decided to come back, but only with the GOAT."

Eli, who is lying next to Pete in the bed, then said, "What's up? Your bed is so comfortable," to which the King of Staten Island star replied, "Aw, thanks man. We've been having a good time on my bed. Stay tuned for more photos on the ‘gram."