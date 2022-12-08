Meghan Markle and Son Archie Share Sweet Moment With Princess Diana Photo in Docuseries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping his late mom Princess Diana's memory alive.

In the first episode of the couple's new docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Netflix Dec. 8, there's a scene where the Duchess of Sussex is holding their son Archie Harrison and showing him a photograph of the Duke of Sussex's late mother.

"Who is that?" Meghan, who also shares daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana with Harry, asks Archie. "Hi grandma….That's your grandma Diana."

Harry then goes on to share the ways Meghan reminds him of Diana. "So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mom," he said. "She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her."

However, he didn't want Meghan to experience the same fate that his mother did. So in 2020, they stepped back as working members of the royal family.