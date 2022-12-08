Every Bombshell From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan

How They Really Met

In 2016, Meghan Markle was on hiatus from her star-making gig on USA's Suits, fresh out of a relationship and ready to embark on what pal Lucy Fraser called her "single girl summer." Basically she had it all already figured out.

"I had a career, I had my life, I had my path and then came H," Meghan explains. "I mean, talk about a plot twist."

And it was all because of the doggy ears filter on Snapchat, which is how Prince Harry saw Meghan for the first time on their mutual friend's Instagram account. "That was the first thing and I was like, 'Who is that?'" Harry recalls.

A private e-mail the friend sent to Meghan about Harry is then shown, which says that "Prince Haz" is "dying to meet you." Meghan's response? "Who is Prince Haz????"

Meghan then explains she asked to see his Instagram feed before agreeing to meet him.

"So that's the thing. When people say, 'Did you Google him?' No, but that's your homework," she explains. "You're, like, let me see what they're about in their feed, not what someone else says about them, but what they are putting out about themselves. So I went through and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa."

Shortly after, they began texting and "were constantly in touch," according to Meghan, before they finally made a plan to meet for a drink at 76 Dean Street while she was in London for Wimbledon.