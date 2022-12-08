Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

Céline Dion is prioritizing her health after a recent diagnosis.

In a video message to fans on Dec. 8, the superstar singer, 54, shared that she has stiff-person syndrome, a "very rare" neurological disorder that can cause muscle spasms. "As you know, I've always been an open book," Dion began her Instagram video. "I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now. I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

The "My Heart Will Go On" artist went on to note that while she and her team are still learning about this condition, she now knows it's been the cause of the spasms she's been having.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," she continued. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to. It hurts me to tell you today, this means, that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."