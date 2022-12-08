Former Grey's Anatomy Writer Elisabeth Finch Admits She Faked Her Cancer Diagnosis

Former Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch has confessed to major lies about her personal life, namely battling cancer.

Months after being placed on administrative leave from the long-running ABC medical drama and then resigning from her job following a March 17 report by The Ankler newsletter that she may have "fabricated medical details from her personal life," Finch is coming clean.

"I told a lie when I was 34 years old and it was the biggest mistake of my life. It just got bigger and bigger and bigger and got buried deeper and deeper inside me," she told the outlet Dec. 7, adding, "I've never had any form of cancer."

Finch continued, "What I did was wrong. Not okay. F--ked up. All the words."

E! News has reached out to ABC for comment and has not heard back.

In 2014, Finch wrote in an ELLE magazine article that she had been diagnosed with chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer and was later hired by Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes to work on the show, with her reported health battle even incorporated into a storyline.