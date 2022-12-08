We’ll Never Let Go of Kate Winslet Repeating This 7-Year-Old Red Carpet Look

Kate Winslet sported the same gown she wore to a 2015 red carpet to the 2022 London premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water. See her look that is truly timeless.

This red-carpet repeat is worth a round of applause.

Kate Winslet stepped out on the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere red carpet in London on Dec. 6 in the same iconic gown she donned seven years prior at the 2015 premiere of The Dressmaker in Toronto—and while maybe Rose had to let go of Jack, Kate just proved she does not need to let go of this dress.

The floor-length Badgley Mischka gown was paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Georgina Skan earrings. For her glam, Kate sported a similar look to her 2015 appearance by wearing her hair in an up-do with curled pieces left out.

Somethings simply never go out of style. And wearing a 7-year-old look to promote a brand new movie might have been the perfect choice.

The highly anticipated Avatar sequel will take viewers 10 years after the events of the first film. Kate comes into play as the role of Ronal, the co-leader of the Metkayina clan—a character who she described to Empire this year as a "deeply loyal and a fearless leader."

"I absolutely loved the first Avatar movie," she told the outlet in February. "The deeper themes it conveys about our declining planet were extremely poignant, and that mattered to me.

She continued: "I was jumping into a well-oiled machine, so I was excited to think that everything they had learned as filmmakers from the first movie, would only been ironed out and amplified in its second go around. And that's fun!"

As for what else can be anticipated, director James Cameron warned that the film will be a long one to watch and he isn't sorry about it.

"I don't want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours," Cameron told Empire in an interview published in June. "I can almost write this part of the review. 'The agonizingly long three-hour movie…' It's like, give me a f--king break. I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row."

Despite the long run time, James assured fans it's not the end of the world if they need to leave their seats for a scene, adding, "It's okay to get up and go pee."

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters Dec. 16.

