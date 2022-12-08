Naya Rivera’s Dad Speaks Out in the Dark Trailer for The Price of Glee

Watch : Heather Morris Reveals Why "Glee" Co-Stars Were Afraid To Speak Up

The curtain is being pulled back on William McKinley High.

In the first trailer for The Price of Glee, premiering Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery, the legacy of the beloved Fox series and the deaths of cast members Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling are put under the microscope.

"In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee," text in the trailer reads. "By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead."

Monteith died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2013, Salling died by suicide in 2018 and Rivera died by accidental drowning in 2020.

Glee—which chronicled the dramatic twists and turns of the William McKinley High glee club for six seasons from 2009 to 2015—also helped launch the careers of actors like Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Dianna Agron, who were all teenagers or in their early 20s when the show shot them into stardom.

As the docuseries' title suggests, it all came with a price.

"The bigger the show went," a talking head says in the trailer, "the smaller their worlds become."