Naya Rivera’s Dad Speaks Out in the Dark Trailer for The Price of Glee

The curtain is being pulled back on William McKinley High.
In the first trailer for The Price of Glee, premiering Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery, the legacy of the beloved Fox series and the deaths of cast members Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling are put under the microscope.
"In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee," text in the trailer reads. "By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead."
Monteith died of an accidental heroin overdose in 2013, Salling died by suicide in 2018 and Rivera died by accidental drowning in 2020.
Glee—which chronicled the dramatic twists and turns of the William McKinley High glee club for six seasons from 2009 to 2015—also helped launch the careers of actors like Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr. and Dianna Agron, who were all teenagers or in their early 20s when the show shot them into stardom.
As the docuseries' title suggests, it all came with a price.
"The bigger the show went," a talking head says in the trailer, "the smaller their worlds become."
The series also includes an interview with Naya's father George Rivera, who reflects back on how Glee impacted his late daughter's life.
"I knew that was the top of the mountain for Naya," he says in the trailer. "For your kid, it was just surreal."
While The Price of Glee attempts to contextualize the show's complicated past, it does not include interviews with any former cast members or Glee creator Ryan Murphy.
In fact, Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz—who played Artie and Tina, respectively—recently explained, "We're not really associated with it."
"You don't necessarily want to give something more attention than it maybe deserves or needs," Kevin told In Touch Weekly Dec. 2. "But we'll see. Us and all of our friends have nothing to do with it, so we'll see what happens."
All three parts of The Price of Glee premiere Jan. 16 on Investigation Discovery and are available to stream same day on discovery+.