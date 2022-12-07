TikToker Megha Thakur Dead at 21

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The TikTok community has lost one of its own.

Social media personality Megha Thakur died at age 21 on Thanksgiving, per a message from Megha's parents shared to her Instagram page.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours," the post read. "Megha was a confident and independent young woman."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

Noting that the late TikToker will be "dearly missed," Megha's parents continued their message by reflecting on the expansive social media career their daughter achieved, which included over 105,000 followers on Instagram and over 940,000 followers on TikTok.

"She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing," they continued. "At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey."