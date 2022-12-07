Grayson Chrisley Shares Details of His “Bad” Car Wreck

Watch : Todd & Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Hospitalized After Car Crash

Grayson Chrisley knows best when it comes to his own life.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's youngest son shared how he is doing nearly a month after his car accident in Nashville Nov. 12.

"I'm fine, the trucks not fine but I am fine," Grayson said during the Dec. 7 episode of sister Savannah Chrisley's podcast Unlocked. "But it was bad, it was really bad."

So bad, in fact, that the interstate was closed down. However, there are still some misconceptions in the news he wanted to clear up.

"They made it sound like I died," the 16-year-old said. "It was like, 'Grayson Chrisley badly injured in a car wreck' and I was like, 'Bro I'm fine.'"

He added, "I posted a picture of me in the gym. Do you know how many DMs I got that were like, 'Surprised you're not still in the hospital.' I'm like, 'I was there for, like, four hours.'"