MDLLA's Josh Flagg Teases "Massive" Season 14 Fight With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd

Josh Flagg and former husband Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes.

In fact, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his former partner have an explosive reunion on the hit Bravo show's upcoming 14th season, which premieres Dec. 8.

"That will be one of the higher rated episodes of Million Dollar Listing," Josh exclusively told E! News. "We have a big, massive fight."

The drama unfolds after the two are forced to co-list a Holmby Hills property together on the series. But as Josh put it, "I think that that will be the last deal that I will be working on with him."

And tensions haven't improved since their split, which they announced in March after five years of marriage. "We're still getting divorced," Josh added, "so that's never a fun thing."

Josh didn't stay single for long though, as he began dating fellow real estate agent Andrew Beyer earlier this year.