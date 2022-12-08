MDLLA's Josh Flagg Teases "Massive" Season 14 Fight With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd

Josh Flagg and former husband Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes.
In fact, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his former partner have an explosive reunion on the hit Bravo show's upcoming 14th season, which premieres Dec. 8.
"That will be one of the higher rated episodes of Million Dollar Listing," Josh exclusively told E! News. "We have a big, massive fight."
The drama unfolds after the two are forced to co-list a Holmby Hills property together on the series. But as Josh put it, "I think that that will be the last deal that I will be working on with him."
And tensions haven't improved since their split, which they announced in March after five years of marriage. "We're still getting divorced," Josh added, "so that's never a fun thing."
Josh didn't stay single for long though, as he began dating fellow real estate agent Andrew Beyer earlier this year.
"Everything's going great," he shared of their romance. "He's adorable, super great relationship, very healthy, very strong. We've been together for almost 10 months now, but we've known each other for years and we just have a lot in common."
So does Josh see a wedding in his and Andrew's future? "I don't think we're getting married tomorrow," he shared, "one day, but not tomorrow."
He added, "I love the theory that there's no point in spending time or being with somebody unless you plan on spending the rest of your life with them. Life is short, there's no time to date somebody just to keep yourself company."
Another important man in Josh's life is his former MDLLA foe turned BFF Josh Altman, who he says is "like my brother." His co-star has been a major support system during his ongoing divorce.
"He's one of my closest friends and you talk to your friends about the private things," Josh explained. "Basically he was just very much there for me and he was very supportive and he's really deep down a really good guy. He knows that if he ever needs anything he can talk to me about it and the same vice versa."
See more of the Joshes' bromance when Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns tonight, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)