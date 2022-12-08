See Kelli Giddish's Law & Order: SVU Wedding in Sneak Peek at Her Final Episode

Watch : Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More

Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a bang.

The actress, who will make her final appearance on the NBC crime drama this week after 12 seasons on the show, is ready to walk down the aisle in sneak peek photos from the emotional Dec. 8 episode.

In the preview, Giddish's character Detective Amanda Rollins and her former partner–turned–Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi—played by Peter Scanavino—are seen getting married at the courthouse surrounded by her longtime partners Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice-T) and Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano).

Dressed in a simple, long-sleeved white dress and holding a small bouquet of white flowers, a beaming Rollins flashes a giant smile during the intimate ceremony. Another image shows the couple saying "I do" in front of a judge with their friends behind them and Benson looking especially touched by the nuptials.

The photos hint at quite the happy ending for Giddish's final episode, though fans are still wondering if Scanavino's character will officially adopt Rollins' two daughters.