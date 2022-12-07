Don Lemon Sends Love to Former Colleague T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Romance Reports

Don Lemon is standing by his former colleague T.J. Holmes.
The CNN anchor expressed his support for the GMA3 host and his co-anchor Amy Robach amid reports of their romance while attending the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York on Dec. 6.
"I'll say this: I know T.J. I worked with T.J. at CNN. So, I have nothing but love for him, and I hope that he's OK," Lemon told Entertainment Tonight, later adding, "I don't know about their situation. I'm not privy enough. But I just like to offer people love and support, and I hope that they're OK and hope that they continue to prosper."
And he noted he'd like to see the duo, who have been absent from GMA3 since Dec. 5, back on the air soon. "I hope so," Lemon continued. "And I hope that I can see them in person again soon so I can give 'em a hug."
On Dec. 5, Stephanie Ramos, who has been filling in as host, told viewers that Holmes and Robach had the "day off."
But earlier that day, reports spread that ABC News President Kim Godwin had announced on an editorial call that Holmes and Robach were being temporarily taken off the air.
"I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," she said, a source on the call told The Hollywood Reporter. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us—the people here at ABC."
Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, sparked relationship rumors after the Daily Mail published a series of photos of the co-workers on Nov. 30—with the outlet reporting the pictures were taken earlier this month and showed them grabbing drinks together, walking through New York City and loading up a car on a trip upstate.
While Holmes and Robach did not address the report on GMA3 or on their social media channels (both have since deactivated their Instagram accounts) in the days that followed, Holmes did appear to poke fun at their headline-making week during a Dec. 2 episode of the show.
"You know, it's too bad it's Friday," he said. "It's been a great week. I want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in."
However, Robach didn't seem to feel the same way. "Speak for yourself," she replied. "I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here—some of us do at least."
Robach wed actor Andrew Shue in 2010, becoming stepmom to his three sons (she also has two daughters from her previous marriage to Tim McIntosh). That same year, Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares a daughter. While Shue, who appears to have removed any pictures of Robach from his Instagram account, and Robach have sold their New York apartment, it has not been confirmed where they or Holmes and Fiebig stand in their respective relationships.
E! News reached out to reps for Holmes, Robach and Good Morning America but did not receive any comment.