Maren Morris Unveils Dramatic Haircut Just One Hour Before Final Tour Concert

Maren Morris' dramatic hair change was part of the mane stage.

Just one hour before the country singer closed out her Humble Quest Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, she unveiled an epic hair transformation. That's right, Maren hit the stage with freshly chopped hair that was cut into a long bob.

And while the "Make You Say" artist didn't share insight into why she switched up her look, she did praise her hairstylist for making it happen at the last minute.

"When your hair fairy Marwa Bashir chops your mane an hour to show," Maren captioned her Dec. 6 Instagram, alongside a close-up of her new 'do and glamorous makeup. Marwa added on her Instagram, "This night was magic...You are always inspiring me and keeping me on my toes."

Maren, who previously had chest-length hair, styled her lob with a sparkly black jumpsuit that featured an ab-baring cutout and bustier-like neckline.