Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win

Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty.
The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.
"Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," she wrote in a Dec. 7 statement on the Archewell Organization's website. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."
Calling the podcast "a labor of love," Meghan went on to thank her "amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life," writing, "Special thanks to Terry Wood who was my right hand in this special project, along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt, and the wider team who all worked hard to make each moment resonate."
"Above all, huge thanks to each of you who voted," she concluded her message. "Your support means the world."
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry—who share kids Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet—were not in attendance at this year's pop culture award ceremony, as they also received a philanthropy award at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City.
Both awards come days before the couple's new docuseries Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix Dec. 8. The series will give fans an inside look into their personal lives, struggles and relationship with the British royal family after stepping down from their senior royal duties in 2020.
All episodes of Archetypes are available to stream on Spotify.