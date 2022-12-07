Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shared her thoughts on the soccer star’s removal from the Portugal team’s starting lineup for its Dec. 6 World Cup game. Here’s what she said.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory.

After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his replacement, Goncarlo Ramos, scored a hat trick during the game—his partner shared her frustration at coach Fernando Santos' decision.

"Congratulations Portugal," Georgina wrote on Instagram on Nov. 6 following Portugal's 6-1 victory. "While the 11 players sang the anthem all goals placed on you. What a shame he didn't get to enjoy the best player in the world for the 90 minutes. The fans haven't stopped claiming you and screaming your name. I hope God and your dear friend Fernando hold hands and make us vibrate one more night."

Cristiano, who had days earlier seemingly expressed disapproval while being subbed out during the Portugal team's Dec. 2 game against South Korea, eventually took the field during the second half of the game against Switzerland. However, Georgina, 28, who shares daughters Alana, 5, and Bella, 8 months, as well as a son, Angel, who passed away—with the footballer, wasn't the only one reacting to the 37-year-old's removal from the starting lineup.

Her sister Elma Aveiro also reacted to the move on social media.

"Yes Ronaldo is not eternal, yes Ronaldo won't play forever, unfortunately he doesn't score goals now, he's old, Portugal doesn't need Ronaldo," she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Dec. 6. "We talked about what we heard, all that he did isn't important, all that he did was forgotten. Now they ask for forgiveness and they don't need him. I will register that and later we'll talk."

"Santos, what will he apologize for," Elma continued. "Now we can f**k who we want. It is a shame to humiliate a man who has given so much, but later I will see a lot more."

Despite the frustrations from Cristiano's loved ones, Coach Santos maintained there are no hard feelings about the move, which he'd previously called a "tactical" decision.

"There is no problem with our captain," he said during the post match press conference. "We've been friends for years. We spoke before the game and he had no issue with my decision."

Portugal will next play Morocco in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

