Addison Rae Means Business in Fiery Red Power Suit at the Women in Entertainment Gala

She's all that.

Addison Rae most certainly dressed to impress at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment gala in Los Angeles. For the Dec. 7 event, the TikTok star slipped into a vintage Thierry Mugler look.

The red-hot power suit featured a sculptural silhouette—a signature style of the late designer—with an architectural high-neck collar, dramatic shoulder pads and a cinched waist adorned with silver droplet-shaped buttons.

Addison appeared to keep the focus on her attire, as she only accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam? She also kept it simple, opting for a white manicure, minimal makeup and a slicked-back bun with two thin strands framing her face—an updo very much reminiscent of the '90s.

The "Obsessed" singer has had an affinity for vintage pieces as of late. During the CFDA Awards on Nov. 7, she commanded the room in a gray hooded Gareth Pugh dress with a black floor-length train, which was plucked from the brand's archives.