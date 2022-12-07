Margot Robbie Channels Sharon Tate on the Red Carpet With Mod-Style Dress

Margot Robbie turned the red carpet into an old-Hollywood affair, as she stunned in a beige minidress that exuded '60s vibes. See the chic look below.

By Alyssa Morin Dec 07, 2022 8:42 PMTags
Once upon a time...Margot Robbie channeled an old-Hollywood star.

The Babylon actress looked like the spitting image of '60s icon Sharon Tate at The Hollywood Reporter's 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment gala. Margot—who played the late actress in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood—wore a mod-style minidress for the Dec. 7 event in Los Angeles.

The beige design featured a high-bias roll collar, structured shoulder pads with cuff sleeves and a ruched bodice that seamlessly blended with the ruffled bottom. She accessorized the chic look with black platform heels, a matching manicure, loose waves and barely-there makeup.

Margot's red carpet fashion resembled Sharon's cream-colored babydoll wedding dress from her 1968 nuptials to Roman Polanski, which consisted of dramatic puffed sleeves with blue velvet-trim cuffs and a high-neck collar with the same details.

The Aussie-born actress previously told E! News how she felt a "personal connection" to the late Hollywood legend.

"[It] made me feel closer to her in a way that I don't think I could have," Margot explained in 2019 about spending time with Sharon's sister Debra Tate to research the role. "Reading things and watching things can only really get you so far, but having that personal connection meant a lot to me."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Margot will once again tap into the glitz and glamour of old Hollywood for Babylon, which hits theaters on Dec. 22. In fact, the actress, who co-starred with Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time, recently told E! News what it was like working with him again and how she orchestrated their steamy kiss.

"That wasn't in the script," she revealed to  E! NewsFrancesca Amiker, "but I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'"

However, Margot admitted that the epic moment almost didn't happen, as she had to convince director Damien Chazelle to let her do it.

"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" the 32-year-old recalled. "And Damien was like, 'Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'"

In the end, Margot's idea was a total hit.

"He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works,'" Margot joked. "I was like, 'Oh, great.'"

Globe Photos Inc/REX/Shutterstock; Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures

For more fabulous fashion moments from THR's 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment, keep on scrolling.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Issa Rae

In Hervé Léger.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jurnee Smollett
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Chelsea Handler
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Denise Richards
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Addison Rae

In vintage Thierry Mugler.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan
Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Shangela
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Kathy Hilton
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Yvonne Orji
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Constance Marie
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Geena Davis
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sanaa Lathan
Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Paris Hilton
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna

In Magda Butrym.

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Jennifer Grey

