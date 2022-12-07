Angel and Nick Carter to Join Lance Bass for Charity Concert Honoring Aaron Carter

Watch : How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory

Angel Carter and Nick Carter are commemorating the legacy of their brother, Aaron Carter.



On what would have been the singer's 35th birthday, his twin sister Angel announced she will host a charity concert called Songs for Tomorrow in Aaron's honor. According to the event's official website for tickets, performers will include Nick and Lance Bass.

In Angel's post, she also paid tribute to their late sister Leslie, who died of an overdose at the age of 25 in 2012.



"When we lost Leslie, I was blindsided and shocked," she wrote in a Dec. 7 Instagram post, partially thanking everyone for their birthday wishes. "With Aaron, however, we had tried everything. In fact, I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help. I did not know that would be the last time that I would ever hear his voice. And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to."