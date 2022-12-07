Angel and Nick Carter to Join Lance Bass for Charity Concert Honoring Aaron Carter

Angel Carter and Nick Carter are commemorating the legacy of their brother, Aaron Carter.
On what would have been the singer's 35th birthday, his twin sister Angel announced she will host a charity concert called Songs for Tomorrow in Aaron's honor. According to the event's official website for tickets, performers will include Nick and Lance Bass.
In Angel's post, she also paid tribute to their late sister Leslie, who died of an overdose at the age of 25 in 2012.
"When we lost Leslie, I was blindsided and shocked," she wrote in a Dec. 7 Instagram post, partially thanking everyone for their birthday wishes. "With Aaron, however, we had tried everything. In fact, I spoke with him two days before he passed, and I begged, once again, for him to let us help. I did not know that would be the last time that I would ever hear his voice. And now, I sit here on our birthday, trying to navigate this unimaginable loss because of untreated mental illness and the addiction that it led to."
Angel also noted how she's turning her grief into action following the "I Want Candy" singer's death.
"Aaron dying was the worst day of my life," she continued. "I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me. I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness."
"And so, with the support of family and friends," she added. "We are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health."
As Angel explained, one hundred percent of the proceeds from the January concert's ticket sales—will benefit the organization, On Our Sleeves. Angel and Nick also previously created a donation fund in their late brother's name to benefit the national movement, which aims to provide every community in America with free resources necessary for breaking child mental health stigmas.
Angel's touching announcement comes a little more than one month after the "Come Get It" singer was found unresponsive in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. He was 34 years old.
One day after his death, Angel penned a tribute to her late twin, sharing that she "loved him beyond measure."
"My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I," she wrote in a Nov. 6 Instagram post. "And I promise to cherish them. I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."
Nick—who was on tour with the Backstreet Boys in Europe at the time—also reflected his brother's life in a heartbreaking message.
"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know," the singer wrote in part alongside Nov. 6 Instagram photos featuring the two brothers. "I love you Chizz. Now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on Earth."