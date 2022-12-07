Gal Gadot Shares Insight Into Her Kids' Sweet Bond With Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's Daughters

Gal Gadot may star as Wonder Woman on the big screen, but she's quickly becoming a wonder woman in the business world.

The actress is one of the founding partners of the new mac and cheese brand Goodles. But before she took on the role of brand ambassador and entrepreneur, she learned a lesson or two from her Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively.

"Ryan and Blake are both very smart entrepreneurs, great friends, good people, positive people," she exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the Dec. 7 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.). "He totally shared what it takes, the process he's been through and I'm super, super happy for their success."

Ryan—who just took home this year's People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards—has several successful brands under his belt, including Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. Meanwhile, Blake founded her own non-alcoholic, sparkling drink mixers company Betty Buzz.