Cozy Meets Sophistication In Lauren Scruggs Kennedy's Gift Guide

If there's anyone who's mastered the "cozy winter" vibe, it's Lauren Scruggs Kennedy. For the lifestyle blogger, author and mother, the holidays are filled with "relaxed days, getting together with close friends and loved ones, cooking, fireplaces, cozy time at home, pretty lights and Christmas movies and music."

From luxurious candles to coffee table books that are the very embodiment of sophistication, to fun, crowd-pleasing items like a Friends jigsaw puzzle, Lauren has rounded up her favorite gift picks that are indicative of her well-rounded, down-to-earth personality.

Her charm is also seen in the advice she shares for finding the best gifts for your loved ones. She tells E!, "Take notes during the year when a loved one or close friend mentions something they would love or need, and buy them that. They will be so moved that you remembered. Or get something that is practical, usable, and can be a part of their every day life."

Lauren's final tip for gift-givers is, "Get something that is memorable, like an experience or something that fits into the way they live." Read on for some of her amazing ideas to get you started.