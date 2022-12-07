Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award

Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman.
The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.
"Your mom, I was on her show—because I was so lucky to be on her awesome show—and she wanted to ask me questions and I wouldn't even let her," Mariska explained in a TikTok Dec. 6 as the American Idol winner laughed. "You know why? Because I love her so much and she sings my favorite song. And she made me cry and I started crying on her show because I love her voice and it went right into my soul and in my gut."
The Emmy winner continued, "And not a lot of people can do that where they sing and it goes like a ray of light into someone's soul. And that's what your mom does."
However, these weren't the only profound words of the night from Mariska who won the award for Drama TV Star of 2022. (See a complete list of winners here.)
In her acceptance speech, the actress reflected on what this particular award means to her.
"I love this award so much because of the two words in it," the 58-year-old said. "The word of course, the first word is people. And that's people from all origins and all ethnicities and all creeds, and all genders and all identity that make this whole glorious mix of all of us."
Mariska continued, "The second word, and that's even more important, is choice. So I just want to celebrate our ability in all of us the willingness in all of us to choose kindness, and compassion and courage and to choose to listen and to learn and to build a bridge between our differences and our divides."
Kelly was also a winner at the PCAs, with her eponymous talk show taking home the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2022.
"This is really cool to get because this is where the people vote and I feel like for the last 20 years—well that is my whole career—has been people literally voting me in," the "Stronger" singer joked while accepting the honor. "This is very important to me because this is why I have an entire career because you all have been supporting me that long."
