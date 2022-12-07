Mariska Hargitay's Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter Deserves Its Own People's Choice Award

Our investigation found that Mariska Hargitay is the best hype woman.

The Law and Order: SVU star shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards with Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose—whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock along with son Remington, 6,—letting the 8-year-old know how much she adores the "Because of You" artist.

"Your mom, I was on her show—because I was so lucky to be on her awesome show—and she wanted to ask me questions and I wouldn't even let her," Mariska explained in a TikTok Dec. 6 as the American Idol winner laughed. "You know why? Because I love her so much and she sings my favorite song. And she made me cry and I started crying on her show because I love her voice and it went right into my soul and in my gut."

The Emmy winner continued, "And not a lot of people can do that where they sing and it goes like a ray of light into someone's soul. And that's what your mom does."