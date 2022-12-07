The Daily Show Reveals Which Celebrities Will Guest Host After Trevor Noah’s Exit

Watch : Trevor Noah Cozies Up to Dua Lipa Amid Daily Show Exit

Trevor Noah has help waiting in the wings.

After the Daily Show host announced his final episode of the Comedy Central series would be on Dec. 8, the network has revealed which comedians will be filling in as rotating guest hosts, beginning Jan. 17.

Those filling in as host include Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans. Daily Show correspondents and contributors will also take the anchor chair, Comedy Central added, with additional details to be announced.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, the president of Paramount Media Networks, reflected on Noah's ongoing legacy after hosting the show for seven years.

"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," he said. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."