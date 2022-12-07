Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement Over Son Hudson

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's custody battle has been resolved.

The HGTV star and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host have reached an agreement regarding their 3-year-old son Hudson and will not be going to trial, a rep for Christina confirmed to E! News.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed off on the exes' agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson.

In the documents filed by Christina's lawyer, but jointly approved by the pair, both reality stars also agreed to a holiday schedule.

When it comes to Christmas, Hudson will be with his father from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day on odd years while Christina will get the same period on even years. Court documents further show that the pattern continues for Easter Sunday, which their son will spend with Ant for even years and Christina on odd years, and vice versa for the 4th of July.

With this agreement, Ant and Christina's March 2023 trial dates have been cancelled.