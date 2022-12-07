Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement Over Son Hudson

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's custody battle has been resolved.
The HGTV star and the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host have reached an agreement regarding their 3-year-old son Hudson and will not be going to trial, a rep for Christina confirmed to E! News.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed off on the exes' agreement on Nov. 18 to "continue to have joint legal and joint physical custody" of Hudson.
In the documents filed by Christina's lawyer, but jointly approved by the pair, both reality stars also agreed to a holiday schedule.
When it comes to Christmas, Hudson will be with his father from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day on odd years while Christina will get the same period on even years. Court documents further show that the pattern continues for Easter Sunday, which their son will spend with Ant for even years and Christina on odd years, and vice versa for the 4th of July.
With this agreement, Ant and Christina's March 2023 trial dates have been cancelled.
E! News has reached out to Ant's rep for comment but hasn't received a comment.
Back in September 2020, the former couple announced their breakup after two years of marriage. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote on Instagram at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
After the pair's divorce was finalized in June 2021, Ant moved on with actress Renée Zellweger while Christina—who also shares Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—married Josh Hall in April after dating for a year.
Although Christina recently explained why she won't be sharing Hudson online, fans will be able to get a glimpse of the designer's relationship with her husband on the new HGTV series Christina in the Country.
Set to premiere in January 2023, the show will follow Christina as she expands her business outside of Southern California.
"I have fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 29. "We are enjoying all the perks of country living—the friendly people, clean air, nature and clear night sky. Having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true."
Christina added, "Co-Producing this show with my husband, @unbrokenjosh, has been so fun and we are very proud of it!"