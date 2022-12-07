Ashton Kutcher Recalls How Wife Mila Kunis Supported Him Amid Health Battle

On the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, Ashton Kutcher paid tribute to his wife Mila Kunis over her support for him amid his battle with a rare autoimmune disease.

By Corinne Heller Dec 07, 2022 6:43 PMTags
Ashton KutcherMila KunisCouplesInjury And Illness
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Updates Fans on Health Condition

Mila Kunis has Ashton Kutcher's back.

On the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That '70s Show alum talked about how his wife supported him as he battled the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis years ago.

"From a physician, from a doctor, to be able to see you today compared to what it was back in November 2019," Dr. David Agus told Kutcher on the show, "I will say your wife is amazing."

Kutcher, who tied the knot with Kunis in 2015, concurred, "My wife is the best."

As the doctor recalled, Kunis was "curled up" by her husband's side. "It was a beautiful thing to watch," Agus said as Kutcher repeated, "She's the best."

The actor, who shares two children with Kunis, revealed on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls in August that he was diagnosed with disease vasculitis. He spoke more about his symptoms on The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

photos
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

"There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly. And then suddenly you can't see," Kutcher said. "Like, you have this, like, occlusion, and you can't see. And then, like, 'Why are you not f--king talking louder? 'Cause I can't hear you.'"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentences

Kutcher's condition also affected his mobility. He has since recovered and even ran the New York City Marathon in November.

"Part of it is this sort of mental thing I have around achieving a full comeback, from waking up in the hospital," he said. "I was unable to walk. And I was like, wait a second. If I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can sort of just let that be a part of the past and be like, 'I'm back. I'm good.'"

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson and Daughter River Rose Celebrate People’s Choice Win

2

Cause of Death Revealed for Jack & Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison

3

Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentences

4

Kate Middleton Goes Full Princess Mode in Sparking Gown & Royal Tiara

5

Emily in Paris's Lily Collins Wears Her Most Daring Dress Yet

Latest News

See Mariska Hargitay's Sweet Convo With Kelly Clarkson's Daughter

Exclusive

Here's How to Shop Walmart LivE! Deals for the Holiday Season

Drew Barrymore’s Beauty Gift Picks Include a Clarifying Butt Mask

Will Julie Andrews Return for Princess Diaries 3? She Says…

Here Are The Daily Show Guest Hosts Subbing in for Trevor Noah

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement Over Son

Here's When Yellowjackets Season 2 Is Coming