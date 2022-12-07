Brandi Glanville, Ryan Lochte & More Stars to Compete on New Reality Competition Show The Traitors

Watch : Brandi Glanville Weighs in on Lisa & Kathy DRAMA

Peacock's new competition series will have you questioning the truth.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, reality TV's biggest stars and America's best game players will go head-to-head on the new series The Traitors, which premieres Jan. 12. And as the show's title suggests, not everything will be fun and games.

Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, the cast of contestants will compete in a series of challenges in hopes of taking home a cash prize of up to $250,000. But like any good competition series, there's a catch.

As Peacock's description states, "Three of the contestants coined 'the traitors' will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined 'the faithful.'"

Among the series' star-studded lineup of competitors are Bachelor Nation's Arie Luyendyk Jr., The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Survivor contestants Cirie Fields and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Big Brother contestants Cody Calafiore and Rachel Reilly, Below Deck's Kate Chastain, Summer House's Kyle Cooke, Shahs of Sunset's Reza Farahan and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.