I Smell… The Perfect Gilmore Girls Inspired Holiday Gift Guide

Gilmore GirlsCW

December rolls around once a year, and with it comes peppermint-flavored coffees, gingerbread-scented candles and, for us at E!, evenings spent binge-watching Gilmore Girls

While we can only sit and dream of the cozy, small-town winter that Lorelai and Rory Gilmore get to experience while sipping hot coffee at Luke's diner, this guide to the cutest Gilmore Girls inspired gifts will have you feeling like you're part of their world.

Something about the Gilmore Girls feels inexplicably cozy— it's simply everyone's comfort show. If you feel like you just can't get enough of it this winter, this list of Gilmore Girls inspired holiday gift ideas will help you and yours live like everyone's favorite on-screen mother-daughter duo.

Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook Hardcover – May 10, 2022

If there's a fact about Sookie, it's that she knows how to cook… and with this bestselling Official Gilmore Girls Cookbook, you can bring all those mouthwatering on-screen creations right to your own kitchen. We know Lorelai could have used a copy, too.

$27
Amazon

Silver Buffalo Gilmore Girls Latte Mug Ceramic Salt and Pepper Shaker

You probably didn't know you needed this set of Luke's coffee mug inspired salt & pepper shakers until now. 

$16
$14
Amazon

We're Not Really Strangers Game Couples Edition

It's no secret that Rory is a hopeless romantic, often in a relationship or finding herself in tricky love triangles. We'd like to believe that Rory would love the internet-famous card game, "We're Not Really Strangers"— who knows, maybe she would have used the hard-hitting questions in the couples edition deck to settle on a soulmate. Play at your own emotional risk, just as Rory would.

$20
Target

Gilmore Girls – Collage of TV Show Symbols – Luke’s Diner – 2” X 7” Glossy Tassel Bookmark – Officially Licensed Merchandise

Rory is the quintessential bibliophile… Jess, a novelist… What better way to get in the bookish spirit of the series than a Gilmore Girls inspired bookmark?

$8
Amazon

Silver Buffalo Gilmore Girls Locations 4pc Ceramic Mug Stack, 10 Ounces

In the first line of the pilot episode, Lorelai is heard saying, "Please, Luke." In perfect Lorelai fashion, she's begging Luke for another cup of coffee… even after she's already had five. It might be hard to live up to her coffee addiction, but with these mugs, you certainly can try.

$34
$31
Amazon

Gilmore Tv Show Gift Lorelai Rory Gilmore Fan Gift Gilmore Tote Bag for Girl Gilmore

If you have a tote bag lover in your life, this one from Amazon highlights all the iconic landmarks and themes in the show, organized from A through Z. We just know that Rory would have hopped on the "tote bag girly" trend herself.

$17
Amazon

Liza Black Leather

Lorelai is the early 2000s fashion icon we all love to love. A distinctive staple in her closet, which she wears on date nights with Luke to her job at the Dragonfly Inn, are black heeled boots— and you can channel your inner Lorelai with this pretty spot-on pair from Steve Madden.

$200
$130
Steve Madden

Gilmore Girls Womens' Luke's Diner Logo TV Show Sleep Jogger Pajama Pants

While the weather gets cooler, bundle up in these jogger pajama pants with the unmistakable Luke's logo. This pair from Target seem so cozy and cute, you might never want to take them off.

$31
Target

Luke's Diner Gilmore Girls Inspired Retro Vintage Style Poster

This Luke's Diner inspired poster has a vintage feel to it, making it the perfect little decor piece for the Gilmore Girls lover in your life.

$10
Amazon

Ivysport Premium Cotton Crewneck Sweatshirt with Crest Logo

While Rory's path to and through Yale was an unpredictable one, she certainly develops that school spirit that her grandparents have. Make Grandma and Grandpa Gilmore proud by donning your own Yale University sweater.

$49
Amazon

